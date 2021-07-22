Zack Snyder Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Zack Snyder is going to follow up one of the most-watched movies ever on Netflix with... several more years of movies for Netflix.

The Justice League and Army of the Dead director’s production company, Stone Quarry, has signed a two-year first-look deal with Netflix. It includes Snyder’s next movie, the recently announced sci-fi film Rebel Moon, and could also include an Army of the Dead sequel, which Snyder is currently developing with screenwriter Shay Hatten.

Here was the comment from Snyder’s producing partner, Deborah Snyder, on the news, via The Hollywood Reporter:

For us, it was so important to find a partnership that was based on mutual respect. The creative process works best when everybody trusts each other and you can take chances and be creative. For us, we don’t usually play it safe. The content we make is a little bit edgier. And I think it’s important to have a good partnership and hear each other.

While Army of the Dead 2 wouldn’t happen until after Rebel Moon at the earliest, Snyder’s company already has an Army of the Dead prequel that’s due on Netflix in a matter of months. Army of Thieves features Matthias Schweighofer’s safecracker Ludwig as he takes on a huge assignment. Snyder’s also producing an Army of the Dead anime spinoff that’s expected on Netflix in 2022. As for Rebel Moon, Snyder’s described it as his homage to Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa, set on some kind of space colony that recruits warriors to help them fight off an invasion by some by bad guys. (So basically Seven Samurai in space. Or,= Battle Beyond the Stars in space ... again.)

That’s all great news for Snyder fans — unless you’re one of the Snyder heads who just wants him back making superhero movies or continuing the so-called SnyderVerse. This deal will keep from doing that for at least the next couple years.

