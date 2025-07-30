‘Zootopia’ Is Back in First Sequel Trailer

Zootopia is quietly (or maybe not quietly, if you have little kids) one of the biggest animated movies in Disney’s 100-year history. The movie did well in the United States and phenomenally overseas, grossing more than $1 billion worldwide. It took almost a decade, but now Disney has a sequel ready, Zootopia 2.

Once again, mismatched animals Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are teamed up to solve a new case in the city of Zootopia.

Here is the film’s first trailer:

In addition to Goodwin and Bateman, the returning cast includes Idris Elba, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Maurice LaMarche, Leah Latham, Josh Dallas, Tommy Chong, Mark Rhino Smith, Raymond Persi, and (of course), Shakira.

New additions to the cast include Ke Huy Quan (as a character named Gary De’Snake, guessing he’s probably a squirrel or something), Fortune Feimster (as Nibbles) and Quinta Brunson (as the critter therapist Dr. Fuzzby).

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis. The trailer, poster and trailer stills are now available to download and share.

Zootopia 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on November 26.

