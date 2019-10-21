15 New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Photos’ and Poster

The final push towards the last Star Wars in the Skywalker Saga is in full swing.

Yes The Rise of Skywalker will bring the nine-part Star Wars series to date to a close. And while there will be more Star Wars movies (and shows and games and toys and Funko Pops and edible trading cards), this is definitely the end of an era. The final trailer for that end of said era is out now — and so are 15 brand new images of the film, including shots of the entire cast, plus some tantalizing glimpses of Rey possibly meeting the Emperor for the first time.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20. Tickets are on sale now, in case you want to buy them.