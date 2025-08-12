Did Ryan Reynolds just tease that Deadpool could be in Avengers: Doomsday?

The actor sparked much fan excitement and speculation about Deadpool’s possible role in the future of the MCU with a cryptic Instagram post shared on August 12.

The post, which was mysteriously uploaded without a caption, features an image of the iconic Avengers logo defaced with the anarchy “A” symbol across it in bold red (Deadpool red, perhaps?).

The same symbol was seen in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, displayed in villain Cassandra Nova’s base. The film also officially linked Deadpool’s own universe with the MCU’s Sacred Timeline — as explored in the Disney+ series Loki — creating an “in,” so to speak, for the character to potentially join the MCU in the future.

Now fans are wondering if this means Wade Wilson/Deadpool will be teaming up with the Avengers and their allies in their battle against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

If Deadpool joins up, he won’t be the only Marvel mutant in the fifth Avengers installment.

A number of original X-Men stars have already been cast, including James Marsden (Cyclops), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

In a recent interview, Marsden called filming Avengers: Doomsday a “homecoming” of sorts for his character Scott Summers/Cyclops.

“It's been a blast. It really has … It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map. It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics. And so to step back into that role was pretty special,” the actor told Vanity Fair.

Channing Tatum, who was not in the original 2000s X-Men films but was introduced as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, is also slated to appear.

While plenty of huge names have already been announced for Avengers: Doomsday, rumors of additional casting announcements have kept fans on their toes, with some speculating Chris Evans (Captain America) could appear in a very secret, yet-to-be-disclosed role.

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin recently revealed he’d be more than game to return to the MCU as Thanos if the opportunity presented itself, though he also admitted he didn’t know anything about Doomsday.

Now, Reynolds’ post has only kicked up more excitement and, in true Deadpool fashion, chaos.

