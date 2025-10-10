Deadpool Almost Appeared in the ‘Peacemaker’ Finale

Peacemaker Season 2 is a wrap, and it left some pretty sizable changes for the 11th Street Kids and the new DC Universe as a whole. (We won’t spoil them for those who have yet to watch it.) But the season finale would have really blown people’s minds if series creator James Gunn had gone all the way with one of his big deals: A cameo from Marvel hero Deadpool.

All season of Peacemaker has hinged on the title character’s access to a trans-dimensional portal that allows him to visit alternate realities and travel through the multiverse. Speaking to Variety after the finale, Gunn was asked if there were any ideas for alternate universes Peacemaker could visit that he wound up not being able to use, Gunn said “I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room.”

Gunn also revealed he got so far into the process of making the scene a reality that he “talked to Ryan Reynolds about it.”

Ultimately, Gunn said, he “would’ve had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that” and so it didn’t become a reality — but Reynolds “wanted to do it.”

Deadpool is perhaps the only character in all of Marvel who would make sense in the context of this sort of cameo, as his constant jokes breaking the fourth wall allow him to pretty much violate the rules of continuity and do whatever the heck he (or Ryan Reynolds) wants. Pretty much is the key phrase there though, as Marvel and DC’s lawyers still have some say about what he can or can’t get away with — and it’s hard to imagine the amount of paperwork that would be needed for an actual Marvel/DC crossover onscreen.

The full second season of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max. If you do want to see Deadpool cross over into DC Comics, he recently met Batman in a just-released comic book, with a second one coming next month. And Superman and Spider-Man will meet in a crossover comic in 2026 as well. So Marvel and DC are working together, at least in the publishing world. So maybe Peacemaker will get to hang out with Deadpool at some point...

