Ryan Reynolds Returns as Deadpool in Holiday Charity Video

Santa looks a little different this year.

Whoops, my bad, that’s not Santa Claus. That’s Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) as well as his little buddy Kidpool back together following this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine to raise money for SickKids Foundation, a charitable organization from Canada. (Honest mistake; Santa and Deadpool both wear a lot of red. Anyone could confuse the two.)

The dual ’Pools are joined by a special guest who is most definitely not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but is nonetheless a classic screen superhero — Lynda Carter, better known as the star of the 1970s TV series of Wonder Woman. Watch their video (which most surely set a record for bleeped profanity in a video designed to promote charitable giving around Christmas) below:

That’s Reynolds’ daughter Inez as Kidpool, by the way. (She played the same role in Deadpool & Wolverine.)

The SickKids Foundation was founded in 1972, and raises money for The Hospital for Sick Children. Per the press release, it is “the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada.” Reynolds has made raising money for SickKids an annual holiday tradition for the last six years.

Donations up to $500,000 made before midnight on December 24 will be matched by Reynolds and Blake Lively. If you want to support the campaign, you can get more information or make a donation at this site.

