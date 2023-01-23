Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022

It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.

Hanks was nominated for Worst Actor for his work in Pinocchio, the live-action remake of the Disney classic that also scored nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actress (Lorraine Bracco), Worst Remake/Ripoff/Sequel, Worst Director (Robert Zemeckis), and Worst Screenplay. Hanks was also nominated twice for Elvis — both as Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Couple, where he was nominated for his work alongside his “Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent).”

That’s pretty much the Razzies in a nutshell; a mix of deserving nominees (Hanks wasn’t particularly good in Pinocchio and he was definitely bad in Elvis) and cheap shots. They also tend to nominate movies they don’t like (or work from people they don’t like) even in categories where they make no sense. The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, for example, is nominated for Worst Onscreen Couple for “Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene.” Now Blonde was a terrible movie; it made my own list of the worst films of 2022. But that seems like ... a stretch?

Still, there are probably more worthy Razzie nominees this year than in others, including the schlock superhero film Morbius and Netflix’s brutal animated movie of Marmaduke. The “winners” of this year’s Razzies will be announced the day before the Academy Awards, on March 11.

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker, Good Mourning

Pete Davidson, Marmaduke

Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women, Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker & Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius

