Every Spider-Man and Spinoff Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best

With great power comes great responsibility ... and sometimes great movies.

(Other times, not so much.)

As hard as it may be to believe, the Spider-Man film franchise is now more than 20 years old. Or maybe Spider-Man franchises is more accurate. What started as one trilogy of films by Sam Raimi has now been rebooted and re-rebooted, and then spun off into unexpected directions featuring characters tangentially related to Spider-Man as part of Sony’s efforts to turn their deal with Marvel for the Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger into a cinematic universe all their own.

Most of those spinoff movies have not been great. (Ahem Morbius, ahem ahem Madame Web, ahem ahem why oh why does my throat get so dry when writing about Spider-Man adjacent movies, very strange.) Otherwise, the Spider-Man franchise has given us some of the best superhero movies of the century. Live-action or animation, Peter Parker or Miles Morales, Sam Raimi or Jon Watts or Lord and Miller; Spidey’s cinematic track record speaks for itself.

But which is the best of the best? Below, I’ve ranked every single one of Sony’s Spider-Man movies, from 2002’s very first film all the way through the bizarre web of Spider-Man spinoffs of today. Which reigns supreme? You’ll have to read on to find out but, uh, yeah it ain’t Morbius. I’ll tell you that much right now.

Every Spider-Man and Spinoff Movie Ranked All of Sony’s Spider-Man movies (plus their spinoffs), ranked from the worst to the best. Gallery Credit: Matt Singer

