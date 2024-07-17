2024 Emmy Nominations Announced: See the Full List

If it feels like we just did the whole Emmy Awards things, that’s because last year’s annual ceremony was delayed from the fall to the winter because of the multiple Hollywood strikes of 2023. With those thankfully behind us, the awards are returning to their more traditional position — with the full list of nominations for 2024 just announced.

The strikes may contribute to some of the eclectic nominees you’ll see below. There are a few Emmy favorites in there, like The Crown for Best Drama Series and Abbott Elementary for Best Comedy. But there are some other shows you might not have expected in there; Prime Video’s Fallout and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, and Apple TV+’s Palm Royale for example.

Here are the Emmy nominees for 2024; the winners will be announced on September 15 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

FX FX loading...

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Apple Apple loading...

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 5 Getty Images loading...

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Crown Season 6 Netflix loading...

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

HBO Max HBO Max loading...

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Baby Reindeer Netflix loading...

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

