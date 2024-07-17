2024 Emmy Nominations Announced: See the Full List
If it feels like we just did the whole Emmy Awards things, that’s because last year’s annual ceremony was delayed from the fall to the winter because of the multiple Hollywood strikes of 2023. With those thankfully behind us, the awards are returning to their more traditional position — with the full list of nominations for 2024 just announced.
The strikes may contribute to some of the eclectic nominees you’ll see below. There are a few Emmy favorites in there, like The Crown for Best Drama Series and Abbott Elementary for Best Comedy. But there are some other shows you might not have expected in there; Prime Video’s Fallout and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, and Apple TV+’s Palm Royale for example.
Here are the Emmy nominees for 2024; the winners will be announced on September 15 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.
Best Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shogun (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, The Morning Show
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
