If you weren’t hitting up the movie theater or attending other, less important social events over the course of this long year, you were likely watching, as we all do, a lot of TV. There was some good stuff on television this year, a lot of it new, and with the holidays coming up, we’ll likely all have a little extra time to binge-watch a couple things we’ve been meaning to catch up on. If you’re looking for an expertly curated list of the best of the best, look no further.

Plenty of great shows returned for new seasons in 2024, and because we all already know that those are good, we’ve chosen instead to focus on everything brand-new. A few of these are self-contained miniseries that began and ended within a couple of months, but many more are the debut seasons of shows that deliver a great first outing and promise a lot more excitement to come. There are new takes on old formulas, like the charmingly retro stylings of Prime Video’s Fallout adaptation, or John Mulaney’s live Netflix talk show Everybody’s in LA. There are series that feel fresh and different, like the moody black-and-white psychological thriller adaptation Ripley, and Julio Torres’ surrealist comedy extravaganza Fantasmas.

Whether you’re into sci-fi, spy games, historical epics, legal thrillers, or anime shows that defy categorization (if you know, you know), you’ll likely find at least one thing here that piques your interest just in time for the year to wind down. The great thing about having so much to choose from is that there’s something for everyone.

The 12 Best New TV Shows of 2024 Here's everything to binge-watch over the holidays. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

READ MORE: The Worst Blockbusters of 2024

Get our free mobile app