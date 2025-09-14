2025 Emmy Winners: See the Full List
It’s TV’s biggest night! The largest night on the entire TV calendar. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Just an enormous, massive, titanic, gargantuan evening for television. Huge, even.
This year’s winners were largely clustered around a handful of shows. The Best Drama Series of the Year (and Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress) went to HBO Max’s The Pitt, a medical series about the lives of health care workers in Pittsburgh. The Best Comedy Series of the Year (and Best Actor, and many more — it became the most awarded show in history) was The Studio, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Hollywood satire about desperate studio executives. And the Best Limited Series of the Year (and Best Actor in a Limited Series and several more prizes) went to Netflix’s much-discussed drama Adolescence.
Here’s the list of this year’s big Emmy winners.
Best Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt - WINNER
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio - WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance - WINNER
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence - WINNER
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Best Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin - WINNER
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere - WINNER
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance - WINNER
John Turturro, Severance
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks - WINNER
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt - WINNER
Julianne Nicholson, Sinatra
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
