2025 Emmy Winners: See the Full List

It’s TV’s biggest night! The largest night on the entire TV calendar. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Just an enormous, massive, titanic, gargantuan evening for television. Huge, even.

This year’s winners were largely clustered around a handful of shows. The Best Drama Series of the Year (and Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress) went to HBO Max’s The Pitt, a medical series about the lives of health care workers in Pittsburgh. The Best Comedy Series of the Year (and Best Actor, and many more — it became the most awarded show in history) was The Studio, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Hollywood satire about desperate studio executives. And the Best Limited Series of the Year (and Best Actor in a Limited Series and several more prizes) went to Netflix’s much-discussed drama Adolescence.

Here’s the list of this year’s big Emmy winners.

Best Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt - WINNER

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance - WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence - WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin - WINNER

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere - WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance - WINNER

John Turturro, Severance

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks - WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt - WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, Sinatra

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

