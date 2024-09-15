Emmys 2024: The Full List of Winners

For the second time this year, it’s time for the annual Emmy awards.

That’s not a typo: Last year’s Emmys were delayed because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes and only took place in January of 2024. Those awards were intended to honor TV’s best of the 2022-2023 season; the latest batch is for the 2023-2024 season. The contenders this year include hit shows like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building on the comedy side, plus Shogun and The Crown on the drama side.

This year’s awards air on ABC, and are hosted by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy. The full list of nominees and winners are below.

This post will be updated live.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

FX FX loading...

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

HBO HBO loading...

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - WINNER

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

HBO Max HBO Max loading...

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear - WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors - WINNER

T“he Voice

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 5 Getty Images loading...

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo”

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer - WINNER

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Ripley. Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in Ripley Cr. Netflix © 2023 Netflix loading...

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

