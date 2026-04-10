10 Movies That People Genuinely Believe Are Cursed

Plenty of movies have had what the industry would call a “troubled production,” suffering setbacks, delays, recasts, rewrites, creative differences, studio meddling, on-set accidents, and even getting stuck in development hell. A film has to have a pretty potent combination of these to be genuinely called “cursed,” but there are more than a few famous Hollywood productions that fit the bill.

These are films whose environment wasn’t just difficult, but full of so much pain and sometimes even tragedy that some in the cast, the crew, and eventually even the audience would start to wonder if some bad forces might possibly be at work here. Not always, but most of the time these movies just happen to be horror movies, and their subject matter just happens to be about such taboo things as demonic possession or deadly hauntings, so we can safely assume people are already primed to believe something sinister could be going on. Sometimes it really is just superstition, but sometimes the “accidents” are so strange or even gruesome that a curse starts to sound like a logical explanation.

We’re not saying that any of these curses are real. But a lot of other people certainly would. Whether it’s lightning strikes, cast and crew injuries, illnesses, visions of ghosts, persistent technical difficulties, unexplained deaths, freak weather events, or any combination of these, the stuff that happened to the people involved in these movies will have anyone feeling the presence of evil. Or just bad luck. Really, really, really bad luck.

10 Movies That People Believe Might Be Cursed Some of these stories are actually pretty convincing. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

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