It’s interesting that Warner Bros. decided to follow-up James Gunn’s Superman with the first Supergirl movie in 40 years. They could have made any other DC hero; they could have mixed things up with a Batman movie or a Green Lantern movie or a Flash movie or even a Crimson Fox movie. (We all remember Crimson Fox, right? Of course we do.)

Instead, they went with Supergirl, in a movie heavily inspired by her recent comic series by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That makes this new DC Universe extremely Kryptonian heavy at least in the early going. But hey; Superman was a big hit and got great reviews. And as the new trailer for the film confirms, David Corenswet’s Man of Steel has at least a small role in Supergirl. (And I would think he’s not in much more than what’s shown in this new trailer — although it wouldn’t surprise me if he makes another appearance at the end of the film, mirroring how Supergirl popped up at the end of Superman and also teasing Corenswet’s return to the big-screen in Man of Tomorrow next year.

Check out the Supergirl trailer below:

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There’s also a ridiculously adorable poster for the film as well.

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Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“Supergirl,” DC Studios’ newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26.