Sprinkled among the feel-good stories about movie theaters’ big comeback in 2026 and young filmmakers bringing young audiences back to multiplexes with bold, original movies, remains this stark truth: The rising tide hasn’t lifted every boat.

Some very good movies still struggled to find audiences this year. With more competition from phones, social media, and the near-endless onslaught of new TV series and motion pictures and on streaming, it’s really hard to break through all the noise and connect with potential ticket buyers.

So as we gear up for December and year-end list-making season, let’s take a moment to look back at some of the underappreciated films of 2026 that flew under the radar, even for a lot of die-hard cinephiles. Below, I’ve highlighted a dozen of my favorite theatrical releases of the year so far deserve another chance. (No streaming titles, we can have discuss the streaming highlights that fell through the cracks another time, and when we do, we’re gonna talk about how y’all slept on Don’t Say Good Luck big time.)

While these movies didn’t do particularly well at the box office, it’s not too late for any of them to find an audience. For each of the 12 films I picked, I’ve also included info where you can watch them right now. Most are already on streaming, a few are available for digital rental or purchase; a couple are still playing in theaters in some parts of the country. They all get a recommendation from me. In fact, a couple are already locks for my best of 2026 list in a couple weeks,

The Best Movies of 2026 That Everyone Missed These films deserve a lot more love than they’ve gotten so far.

READ MORE: The Worst Movies of the Year So Far