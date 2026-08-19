With the year just about two-thirds done, let’s check in with Letterboxd, the only social media app left that hasn’t turned into a nightmarish hellscape. (Not yet anyway — let’s see what comes of those acquisition talks!) The popular movie logging, movie tracking, movie rating site has millions of users, and no one’s paying them to review the countless movies they watch. They’re doing it for love of the game (and, when they watch Sam Raimi movies, they’re doing it for love of For Love of the Game).

In short and with fewer bad jokes: These are the most passionate film fans. So what do the most passionate film fans think are the best movies of 2026 so far? Let’s find out.

Before we do: Be aware that while it is very easy to see every 2026 film on Letterboxd (by going to “Film” then clicking “Year,” “2020s,” and finally “2026”), and to sort that list according to users’ ratings (by clicking “Average Rating - Highest First”) the raw list it spits out includes things like TV miniseries, standup comedy specials, and concert documentaries. I decided to exclude all of those, and also to leave out films that have played festivals like Berlin or Cannes but have not earned theatrical releases yet.

Partly, I did that because their high ratings come from very small samples of viewers. But doing so also allowed me to include movies that played festivals in 2025 and got released to theaters in 2026, and that allowed me to throw in some of my personal favorite movies of the year. (Hey, I’m a Letterboxd user, too. I should get some say here.)

With the caveats out of the way, let’s take a look at Letterboxd’s highest-rated 2026 titles so far.

The Best Movies of 2026 So Far According to Letterboxd According to the average ratings of millions of Letterboxd users, these are the best movies of 2026 (so far).

READ MORE: The Worst Movies of the Last 10 Years, According to Letterboxd

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