The big films of 2026 so far were almost all theatrical events. Box office is up, multiplexes are more crowded than they’ve been in years, and the popcorn is flowing like ... uh, popcorn. (How else would popcorn flow?)

But thanks to shrinking theatrical windows. many of the best movies of the year so far are already available for viewing at home right now — and not just for rent from digital video stores like Apple or Amazon or Fandango. These titles are already available instantly on big streamers like Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, and more. If you’re already a paying subscriber (or a moocher off a relative who pays) that means it doesn’t cost you anything to check out many of 2026’s best films so far.

To point you in the right direction for an at-home film festival of the best of 2026 so far, here are 10 of the top titles of the year to date. They include action movies, horror films, concert docs, dramas, romantic comedies, and at least one or two Bone Temples. (Cannot have enough Bone Temples in my humble opinion.) Each entry on the list also include a direct link to where you can watch these movies at home right now. Okay almost right now; two of the ten are not streaming yet, but will be by the end of July. In the meantime ... just watch the other eight.

The Best Movies of 2026 So Far That Are Currently on Streaming You can watch some of the best movies of the year at home right now.

READ MORE: Every Toy Story Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best

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