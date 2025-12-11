It is a film critic’s pleasure and privilege to make a list of the ten best movies every year. (I enjoy it so much, I make a list of 20 favorites.) Some disagree with me, but I think it’s also the film critic’s responsibility to make a list of the worst movies as well. (I do not enjoy this one quite as much, so this list will just be 12 titles, thank you very much.)

Writing 2024’s worst-of list, I wrote “hopefully 2025 will bring better-looking movies, if not more entertaining ones. That doesn’t seem like too much to ask.” What the batch of films below presupposes is ... maybe it was?

As a great of a year for cinema as 2025 was, there were some undeniable low points as well. Bad streaming titles, bad big-screen blockbusters, bad musicals, bad sequels, bad live-action remakes, bad action movies, and bad sci-fi disasters where Ice Cube saves the world with the help of Amazon Prime’s remarkably affordable and speedy shipping. (These are hypothetical examples, obviously, not based on any specific motion pictures about Ice Cube using an online retailing giant to defeat an alien invasion.)

With the good comes the bad. That’s another reason why worst-of lists are valuable. Can you ever truly recognize and appreciate the great moments in life without the horrible ones to compare them to? Maybe. Am I just trying to justify lashing out after the pain from watching these crummy movies? I mean who‘s to say? Certainly not me.

The Worst Movies of 2025

