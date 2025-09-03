‘28 Years Later’ Returns in First ‘The Bone Temple’ Trailer

Forget 28 years. It didn’t barely took 28 weeks to get another 28 Days Later sequel.

28 Years Later premiered in theaters in late June, resuming the story of post-apocalyptic Britain decades after a zombie virus decimated the country. The film also reunited director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland from the original 28 Days Later way back in 2002.

Boyle and Garland always conceived 28 Years Later as a massive story told across three films. We’ve already seen the first, which grossed $150 million worldwide. Even before that movie opened in theaters, work had begun on the second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, with the directing duties handled by Candyman’s Nia DaCosta. Her film is due in theaters in January of next year.

It looks like it picks up exactly where 28 Years Later left off; if you skipped that film and are thinking of jumping straight from 28 Days Later or 28 Weeks Later into this one, I can only imagine how confusing the 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer must be. You can watch it below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later but turning that world on its head - Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is scheduled to open in theaters on January 16, 2026.

