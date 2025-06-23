The following post contains SPOILERS for 28 Years Later. Don’t come at us like a Rage Virus zombie if it spoils something. That’s what it is here to do.

It took 18 years to get a third film in the 28 Days Later series. Thankfully, fans of that new sequel, 28 Years Later, won’t need to wait long for the fourth; 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has already been shot, and is penciled in for theatrical release in early 2026.

That’s important because even as 28 Years Later does provide a thematic ending to the journey of its young hero Spike, it also very much leaves his story on a cliffhanger, introducing a whole new group of characters who were alluded to in dialogue but never appeared onscreen in the previous 100-ish minutes of the film. Spike’s interaction with this new crew of zombie hunters will presumably form the basis of The Bone Temple.

Ah, but there’s still a third movie that director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland want to make to round out the 28 Years Later trilogy, and to bring back the star of the original film, Cillian Murphy. So how does 28 Years Later set all that up? Watch our latest video to find out:

