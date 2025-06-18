‘28 Days’ and ‘Weeks Later’ Recap: What to Know Before ‘28 Years Later’

It’s been a long time since 28 Days Later hit theaters and changed the zombie movie forever; not quite 28 years, but pretty close. Now director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have made 28 Years Later, which updates their iconic horror franchise for 2025 with new characters and a new story. It follows a father (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and son (Alfie Williams) who leave the protection of their home on an isolated island to return to the mainland, where the zombie infection is still very much a threat.

If it’s been almost 28 years since you watched 28 Days Later — and if you’ve never seen (or forgot) its first sequel, 2007’s 28 Weeks Later — our latest video is here to help. We’ll recap both of the previous movies and tell you exactly what you need to know about the Rage Virus, Jim, Selena, Don, Tammy, Andy, and more. Watch our full 28 Days and Weeks Later recap below:

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

If you liked that video recapping all of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later before 28 Years Later, check out more of our videos below, including one on how the plague of 2020 saved horror movies, one on the best horror sequels ever made, and our video all about Sinners and its shocking ending. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. 28 Years Later opens in theaters this Friday.

Get our free mobile app