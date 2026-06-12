What does it take for an actor to truly embody a role? This is the sort of question that’s likely been around since people have been acting (i.e. for centuries), but has developed a new wrinkle ever since celebrities began talking up the benefits of Method acting for getting those elusive slices of authenticity for the performances. “The Method,” as it is known, uses various techniques to train an actor to really get inside the head of the person they’re portraying, allowing them to achieve a deeper understanding of their motivations. It’s useful stuff, but, as we know, plenty of actors have taken it to the extreme.

Method acting is somewhat controversial and always a hot-button topic whenever it comes up, mainly because of stories like the ones in this list, in which actors went further than many believe is actually necessary in order to get at the hearts of their characters. Every actor’s style is different, and some are more able than others to slip in and out of a character at will while maintaining the integrity of their performance. For some actors, it’s just more intuitive to actually “be” that person as much as possible, both on and off camera.

This can lead to awkward, irritating, or even downright dangerous scenarios in which an otherwise perfectly normal person goes out of their way to become their character, whether through adopting odd behaviors, taking on actual physical disabilities (temporarily), speaking in another person’s voice, or otherwise being a general pain to work with. Going deep with Method acting certainly gets results — many of these people won awards for their performances — but at what cost?

10 Actors Who Got Way Too Deep Into Their Movie Roles These actors took method acting to extremes. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

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