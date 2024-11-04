Jamie Foxx is an Oscar winner. And for $150, you can own a veiny blue replica of his head with a crappy movie inside it.

The standard edition of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on Blu-ray currently runs anywhere from $15 to $30. But for an extra Benjamin Franklin, you can get your Amazing Spider-Man 2 inside a light-up version of Jamie Foxx’s cranium, styled to look like his azure-skinned villain from the film, Electro.

Having to look at this sneering, glowing skull every day for the rest of my life (and being reminded of the existence of Amazing Spider-Man 2) sounds more like punishment than selling point. But for some, a bust of Jamie Foxx’s blue head was actually an incentive to purchase the film, and Amazon still has this thing listed on its website. And as extreme and kooky as this thing is, it’s really just scratching the surface of high-end limited edition DVD and Blu-ray box sets.

These days, physical media aficionados with cash to burn can get movies inside leather jackets, shoes, briefcases, buildings, humidors, plus replicas of vans, spaceships, and even castles. The gallery below collects 30 of the most absurd examples from around the world, which range from the hideous to the actually kinda cool (provided you have enough shelf space to display them).

Most of these are out of print (so you can expect to pay a serious premium if you want a T-800 head with Terminator 2 inside) but a few are still available. And, hey, if you want Jamie Foxx’s head on your mantle in perpetuity, there’s a few on eBay right now for less than $50. That’s a shockingly good purchase.

The Craziest DVD and Blu-ray Box Sets Ever Made You won’t believe some of the movie box sets that have been released through the years.

READ MORE: 25 Blu-rays That Are Still Worth a Lot of Money

Get our free mobile app