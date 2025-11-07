Quentin Tarantino always conceived Kill Bill as one massive epic of revenge. It was his distributor, Miramax, that wanted to cut it into two “volumes” in order to maximize their potential profits by selling two tickets to one movie.

In the intervening years, Tarantino has screened the original uncut version of the movie, which he calls Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, at some film festivals and at his theaters in Los Angeles. But the combined Kill Bill has never gotten a full theatrical release before 2025, when Lionsgate is finally putting out Tarantino’s version of Kill Bill in theaters around the country — and in 35mm and even 70mm to boot.

Uma Thurman stars in the film as “The Bride,” an assassin who is betrayed by the rest of her team of elite killers and left for dead at the orders of the group’s leader, Bill (David Carradine). She survives and then wanders the globe, tracking them down and killing her former partners one by one. The cast also includes Vivica A. Fox, Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, and Michael Madsen.

Watch the trailer for the Kill Bill re-release below:

READ MORE: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

There is a new poster for the combined Kill Bill below.

Lionsgate Lionsgate loading...

Here is the synopsis for the new cut of Kill Bill:

Presented exactly as writer/director Quentin Tarantino intended, complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence, KILL BILL: THE WHOLE BLOODY AFFAIR unites Volume 1 and Volume 2 into a single, unrated epic. The highly anticipated release marks one of the rare times that the entire epic, starring Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Gordon Liu, Michael Parks, and David Carradine as “Bill,” has been presented as a single, combined film.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is scheduled to open in theaters on December 5.

Get our free mobile app