Alan Wake was already a cinematic game series, but now it is going to be developed as both movies and TV shows.

According to a press release, Annapurna is partnering with game studio Remedy to “develop and produce their award-winning Control and Alan Wake franchises for film, television and other audiovisual formats.” In addition, Annapurna are working “as a co-production and co-financing partner for the upcoming game Control 2.”

In Alan Wake, players control the title character, a novelist suffering from writer’s block who must investigate his wife’s disappearance, and then encounters shadowy supernatural beings that can only be hurt after they’re exposed to light. The sequel expanded the mythology of the franchise, and not only continued Alan’s story and added a new protagonist, an FBI Agent named Saga Anderson, solving a strange series of murders that are connected to Alan.

The first game was released in 2010 and became a critical and commercial hit; Remedy released its first full sequel, Alan Wake II in 2023, when it quickly became the company’s fast-selling title.

While video games were long considered poor subject matter for movies and TV shows — and almost exclusively yielded absolutely dreadful live-action adaptation, that has changed in recent years. HBO had one of his biggest hits of the decade with their version of The Last of Us, and Sonic the Hedgehog has become one of Paramount’s biggest film franchises. (Then again, the movie version of Borderlands is one of the biggest flops of 2024, so you never know.)

Still, Alan Wake seems like it does have the makings of a great film or television series, if the material is handled properly. We’ll see how it goes.

