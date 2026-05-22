This article contains spoilers for the final episode of The Boys.

Elon Musk has reviewed the series finale of The Boys with a single, scathing word: “Pathetic.”

The billionaire, who was briefly but sharply parodied in the subversive superhero series' final episode, revealed his thoughts (or, erm, thought) in a reply to another user's post on X following the airing of “Blood and Bone” on May 20.

“The show writers turned Homelander into a Trump analogue, and this is how they choose to end The Boys. This entire show was just a deranged sexual humiliation fantasy projected onto Trump. They can't even produce a decent superhero parody without injecting their twisted fetishes into every script,” one user on X tweeted alongside screenshots of a de-powered, bloodied Homelander pitifully begging Butcher to spare his life in the finale.

“Pathetic,” Musk replied to the tweet.

Musk echoed a similar sentiment about the series in a reply to another tweet that claimed “almost every piece of mainstream media, from Euphoria to this comic book slop [The Boys], exists to portray normal, strong, white guys as pathetic and secretly gay.”

“Yeah,” the SpaceX founder agreed.

READ MORE: The Boys Wanted Queen Maeve to Return for the Series Finale

Objectively, Musk's review wasn't positive, but showrunner Eric Kripke couldn't have been more pleased with the critique.

“OMG I’ll never have a better review ever,” the series creator captioned a screenshot of Musk's tweet on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Homelander actor Antony Starr and Hughie actor Jack Quaid were similarly tickled.

“Hahahahahahha,” Quaid commented on Kripke's post, while Starr peppered his response with a bunch of crying-laughing emojis.

In case you missed it, Musk was brutally parodied in the final episode via the introduction of a character named Gunter Van Ellis, described as the “world's richest man,” as well as an astronaut enthusiast (in reference to SpaceX) and father of 14 children (in reference to Musk's many children).

Appearing at the White House, Homelander becomes annoyed with Van Ellis’ entitled presence and abruptly flies the billionaire up to space, killing him off-screen in the process.

All episodes of The Boys, pathetic or otherwise, are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

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