A new week means brand new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch Nicolas Cage star in Spider-Noir. Plus, catch a new docuseries narrated by Tom Hanks as well as a new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

World War II With Tom Hanks

The entirety of the complex World War II conflict is explored in this sprawling, in-depth docuseries narrated and executive-produced by Tom Hanks.

Where to watch World War II With Tom Hanks: The 20-episode docuseries premieres with three episodes on The History Channel at 8PM E.T. on May 25, with subsequent episodes airing on Mondays.

Spider-Noir

Disillusioned private investigator Ben Reilly, AKA former superhero The Spider, is forced back into action amid a growing criminal conspiracy in 1930s New York City in Spider-Noir.

Where to watch Spider-Noir: The superhero noir series premieres on the MGM+ channel on May 25, with all eight episodes dropping on Amazon Prime Video at 3AM E.T. on May 27.

READ MORE: What’s New on HBO Max in June 2026

Criminal Minds: Evolution

This dark revival of Criminal Minds follows a Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) as they track down a sinister organized network of serial killers.

Where to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution: The crime drama premieres its 19th seasons on Paramount+ on May 29, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

Calabasas Confidential

This new Netflix reality series described as Gen Z Laguna Beach follows the drama of a group of privileged celebrity kids and social media influencers who return home to Calabasas following college.

Where to watch Calabasas Confidential: The reality series premieres on Netflix on May 29.

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