Everything New on HBO Max in June 2026
House of the Dragon is back — with the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel’s third season on HBO and HBO Max in June.
Also new on HBO Max next month: The streaming premieres of A24’s Pillion and How to Make a Killing, Questlove’s new documentary about Earth, Wind & Fire, and Larry David’s new show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, featuring sketches themed to U.S. history in honor of the country’s 250th anniversary.
Here’s the pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good lineup coming to HBO Max in June:
June 1
A History of Violence
Act of Violence
Brainstorm
Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (HBO Original)
Clash by Night
Contagion
Du Barry was a Lady
Duffy of San Quentin
Each Dawn I Die
Executive Suite
Fingers
Flamingo Road
Gangster, The
Hell or High Water
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
I Died a Thousand Times
I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
Illegal
Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
Invisible Stripes
Isle of Dogs
King of the Underworld
Kismet
Lady in the Lake
Lady Killer
Lightning Strikes Twice
Little Caesar
Marked Woman
Mid90s
Midsommar
Murder, My Sweet
No Questions Asked
Nobody Lives Forever
Nora Prentiss
On Dangerous Ground
Out of the Fog
Phenix City Story
Private Detective 62
Red Light
Roadblock
Room (2015)
Serenade
Stoker
Storm Warning
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Asphalt Jungle
The F.B.I. Story
The Locket
The Lost Patrol
The Man I Love
The Mask of Dimitrios
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortal Storm
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
The Public Enemy (1931)
The Racket
The Roaring Twenties
The Rock
The Set-Up
The Transporter Refueled (2015)
The Unsuspected
The West Point Story (1950)
They Drive by Night
They Made Me a Criminal
Three Strangers
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection
Walk Softly, Stranger
Walk the Dark Street
Where Danger Lives
Words and Music
Young Man with a Horn
June 2
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 3 (TLC)
Battle on the Beach, Season 5 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 2 (ID)
Lethally Blonde, Season 2 (ID)
June 3
Bodies in the Water, Season 1 (ID)
People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer, Season 2 (ID)
Ready Player One
June 4
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 6 (ID)
Wheeler Dealers: World Tour, Season 1
June 5
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 212 (HGTV)
Pillion (A24)
The Topurias (HBO Original)
June 7
Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That's The Weight of The World) (HBO Original)
June 8
100 Cooks, Season 1 (Food Network)
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
June 9
Crashers, Season 1 (HGTV)
Eva Longoria: Searching For France, Season 1 (CNN Original)
The Imperial Presidency: A Fareed Zakaria Documentary (CNN Original)
June 10
Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise (ID)
June 11
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 42 (Food Network)
Gran Turismo
June 12
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 257 (HGTV)
Proud, Season 1 (HBO Original)
June 14
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 11 (OWN)
My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
June 15
House of the Dragon, Season 2 (ASL)
Rick and Morty, Season 9 (Adult Swim)
June 16
Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown (CNN Original)
Little Singles, Season 1 (TLC)
June 18
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever (CNN Original)
June 19
How to Make a Killing (A24)
Ultras: Passion and Death (HBO Original)
June 21
House of the Dragon, Season 3 (HBO Original)
House of the Dragon, Season 3 (with ASL)
June 23
The Welcome Table (HBO Original)
June 24
Homestead Rescue, Season 14 (Discovery)
Life of the Party
Love It or List It, Season 21 (HGTV)
Why We Dream (CNN Films)
June 26
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 213 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 258 (HGTV)
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Undertone (A24)
June 30
Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story (HBO Original)