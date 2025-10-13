M. Night Shyamalan Is Directing a Magic 8 Ball TV Show

A Magic 8 Ball TV show? It is decidedly so.

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan gave a sneak peak at his next project to his Instagram followers today. Is it surprising? Without a doubt.

Shyamalan is directing the pilot for Magic 8 Ball, a television series based on the children’s toy made by Mattel. Posting a picture of the project’s script, Shyamalan wrote “Been working on this for a couple years… Who’s in?”

Would I possibly post this article without including Shyamalan’s Instagram photo? My reply is no.

The Magic 8 Ball script is credited to Brad Falchuk, the writer whose TV work includes co-creating Glee, Scream Queens, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Brothers Sun, and producing on shows like Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story.

Falchuk also hosts Neflix’s version of the TV series Famous Last Words, in which notable celebrities are interviewed about their deaths, with the episodes only released after their subject passes away. (The first episode, featuring Dr. Jane Goodall. was released earlier this month.) Do we know what other episodes of Famous Last Words Netflix has already shot and banked for the future? Ask again later.

Although Shyamalan is best known for his work writing and directing films like The Sixth Sense, Split, and Unbreakable he has also worked in TV in recent years. Shyamalan episodes of the Fox series Wayward Pines and Apple TV+ show Servant. Is there any notion of what Magic 8 Ball might be about beyond promoting the famous toy, which is held by a user, asked a question, and then shaken, revealing one of 20 possible answers that range from yes to maybe to no? Reply hazy, try again.

