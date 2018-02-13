You’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel and Shane Black‘s The Predator. 20th Century Fox has pushed both back on the release calendar (again), while setting news dates for two more upcoming projects.

Rodriguez’s long-in-development Japanese manga adaptation, which Cameron is producing despite being a little busy on his Avatar sequels, was originally set to open this July, but has been bumped back to December 21. The pricy live-action adaptation, which stars Rosa Salazar as the titular female cyborg discovered by Christoph Waltz’s cyber-doctor, will go head-to-head with Bumblebee, Aquaman, and Holmes and Watson.

Black’s Predator sequel has been delayed before, but the latest release change is relatively minor: previously set to open in August, the film will now hit theaters September 14. Directed by Black and co-written by his The Monster Squad collaborator Fred Dekker, the upcoming sequel has a stellar cast including : Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Thomas Jane, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Yvonne Strahovski, Jacob Tremblay and Edward James Olmos.