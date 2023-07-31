‘Spy Kids’ Will Get a New Movie on Netflix This Fall

I would not have predicted a couple decades ago that at a certain point Robert Rodriguez would have made more Spy Kids movies than movies about El Mariachi. But the last Mariachi movie, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, came out 20 years ago — and now there are five Spy Kids movies, plus a TV show. The latest will be a Netflix premiere later this year.

The new movie is a reboot of sorts, and is not directly connected to any of the four previous films. (There was an initial trio of films featuring the original family of Spy Kids and their parents, then a fourth installment, All the Time in the World, which featured the original Kids now grown up, along with a new batch of younger stars.) The badass spy parents in this update, titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, are Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, and once again the premise involves the kids of a couple of master secret agents who must become heroes themselves to save their family.

Robert Rodriguez created the franchise and directed all four previous Spy Kids, and he is back for the fifth film as well — and he co-wrote this one with his own son Racer. You can check out the first teaser for the movie below:

Here is Spy Kids: Armageddon’s official synopsis:

When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres on Netflix on September 22.