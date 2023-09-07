‘Spy Kids’ Return With First ‘Armageddon’ Trailer

Spy Kids probably isn’t the first movie franchise you think of when you think of Robert Rodriguez. While that may be the case, tons of people remember the series fondly. For those folks, and maybe even some of their children, Spy Kids: Armageddon is very exciting. For the most part, these films got pretty solid reviews and managed to make some pretty good money at the box office.

For those unfamiliar with the premise of the films, usually, some young kids find their parents in trouble. Like ... world-ending, high-stakes trouble. Then, it’s revealed to them that their parents are spies and that they have to go save them. It seems like the basic formula is at play in Spy Kids: Armageddon too. The major twist to the plot is that there are video game minions who have somehow managed to find their way into the real world.

Check out the trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon below:

Here is the new reboot’s official synopsis:

When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

Robert Rodriguez himself released a statement about why exactly he made the films.

I’ve heard from so many families telling me how much they’ve enjoyed these films over the course of their lives. And now a lot of kids who enjoyed the first films as children are parents themselves and enjoy sharing them with their kids. The Spy Kids franchise was based on my growing up in a family of ten kids with an FBI special agent Uncle. It’s been very exciting for me and my kids to work on this film

together as a family, for other families to enjoy."

Spy Kids: Armageddon premieres on Netflix on September 22.

