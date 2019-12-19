Netflix’s ’To All The Boys I Loved Before’ Is Back in New Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You, a follow-up to 2018’s popular teen romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. This time around, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) aren’t pretending to be in love — they’'re actually in love. And it’s really, really adorable... until another one of Lara Jean’s love letter recipients enters the picture. Watch the trailer below:

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the focus of the sequel will be on the tough stuff that happens once a relationship truly begins: “As Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.”

The first To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before became a breakout hit for Netflix, almost masking the unforgivable The Kissing Booth, which came out earlier the same year. While The Kissing Booth took all the rom com clichés in the book and strangled you with them, TATBILB balanced out its tropes with charming lead performances from Condor and Centineo and genuinely relatable, human moments.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix February 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day.