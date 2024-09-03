Amy Adams Turns Into a Dog in the ‘Nightbitch’ Trailer

Nightbitch. It’s certainly a memorable title!

Based on the acclaimed novel by Rachel Yoder, the film comes from director Marielle Heller, whose previous work includes Can You Ever Forgive Me?, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and the wonderful The Diary of a Teenage Girl. It stars Amy Adams as a woman who becomes a stay-at-home mom after she has a baby, and finds the transition to a more domestic life extremely rough.

Or is that extremely ruff? Because it seems as though Adams’ character may or may not be turning into some kind of dog. She eats like a dog, she begins running with a pack of dogs, the whole nine yards. You can see the trailer for the movie, which co-stars Scoot McNairy as Adams’ husband, below:

It’s a straight-forward premise, but I think the metaphor works well — and I think there are a lot of audiences that will be very interested in seeing this premise executed with this cast.

Originally planned as a film for streaming on Hulu, the movie is instead getting a festival run, followed by a release in theaters — which seemingly is a good sign about its potential. (The trailer looks promising as well.) Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A woman pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.

Nightbitch is scheduled to open in theaters on December 6. The film will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this weekend.

