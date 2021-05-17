‘Enchanted’ Sequel In Production, Will Go Straight to Disney+

One of the most requested Disney sequels ever is finally, officially in production. It’s been almost 15 years since Enchanted did for Disney princess movies what Scream did for slashers; dismantling their cliches with good humor while reinventing their formula for a new generation. Consider this: When Enchanted hit theaters, Frozen was still six years away — and that movie’s sequel came out over a year and a half ago.

At last, the new Enchanted — dubbed Disenchanted, tee hee — is shooting, with an expected premiere in 2022. Surprisingly, the film is going to bypass theaters entirely and go straight to Disney+ streaming. Almost the entire original cast is back for the new movie, including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden. In a press release announcing the start of production, Disney provided the following description of the plot and cast:

“Disenchanted” stars six time Academy Award®-nominated actress Amy Adams as the hopelessly romantic and eternally optimistic Giselle now married and living in Monroeville; Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Giselle’s husband, the cynical pragmatist Robert Philip; James Marsden (“X-Men”) as the dashing but daft Prince Edward from Andalasia; Idina Menzel (“Frozen”) as Nancy Tremaine, the former dress maker now married to Prince Edward; Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”) as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville; Kolton Stewart (Nickelodeon’s “Some Assembly Required”) as Malvina’s son; Yvette Nicole Brown (“Lady and the Tramp”) as Rosalyn; Jayma Mays (“Glee”) as Ruby; Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) as Edgar; and introduces Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip’s now grown daughter, Morgan. Baldacchino, a 19-year-old from Glen Rock, New Jersey, makes her feature film debut in “Disenchanted.”

Disenchanted will premiere on Disney+ in 2022. Better late than never, I guess.

