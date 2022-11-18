‘Enchanted’ Sequel Premieres on Streaming

It only took 15 years, but we finally got a sequel to Enchanted. And you don’t even have to go to a theater to see it — it’s streaming right now at home.

The film is called Disenchanted, and it once again stars Amy Adams as Giselle and Patrick Dempsey as her beloved Robert. James Marsden and Idina Menzel return for the sequel as well, as King Edward and Queen Nancy; the new villain this time out is played by Maya Rudolph. As of today, the new film is streaming on Disney+.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film — which was a clever live-action/animated hybrid that poked fun at Disney fairy tale clichés — the film follows what happens to Giselle and Robert after they move to a house in the suburbs. Spoiler alert: Fairy tale stuff happens.

You can see the trailer for the film below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

In addition to Disenchanted, the original Enchanted is streaming on Disney+ as well, so you can do a full marathon over the Thanksgiving holiday. The direct link to Disenchanted on Disney+ is right here.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

The Most Underrated Disney Movies Of The Last 25 Years No one considers these Disney movies “classics” — but they should.