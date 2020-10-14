Netflix has released the trailer for Ron Howard’s upcoming drama Hillbilly Elegy, based on J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name. Amy Adams and Glenn Close star in the movie, which based on the preview alone, has major Oscar potential. Check out the emotional trailer below:

The film follows J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine and Yale law student who is close to landing his dream job. His plans are threatened by his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Adams), an unstable woman who suffers from addiction. J.D. uses his memories of his Mamaw (Close), who all but raised him, to navigate the waters of his complex family life in southern Ohio.

From the clip, it’s easy to tell the movie’s seasoned leads have brought their A-game. Adams and Close exhibit the kind of authentic shout-crying that could make them contenders for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Plus, it’s a simple enough story where the actors can really dig into the meatiness of their dynamic roles.

“Hillbilly Elegy is a powerful personal memoir that offers a window into one family’s personal journey of survival and triumph,” Netflix wrote in an official statement. “By following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, J.D.’s family story explores the highs and lows that define his family’s experience.”

Hillbilly Elegy debuts on Netflix and in select theaters on November 24.