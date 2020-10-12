Yakko! Wakko! Dot! The... cast and creators of Jurassic Park?

These things are actually closer than you might realize. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot’s animated series, Animaniacs, was executive produced by Steven Spielberg, the director of Jurassic Park. So there is a certain amount of meta Hollywood logic to this clip, which features the show’s first movie parody in over 20 years. It’s got Spielberg and the Warner Bros. returning, Jurassic Park style, for their new series coming to Hulu next month.

The clip was premiered as part of a virtual NYCC panel for the revival. You can watch the whole panel below; the clip begins around 18 minutes.

The visual style is definitely like the old series — although the computer animation gives you a much cleaner look than the hand drawn cartoons from days of old. It’s a little jarring at first to see the Warner Bros. looking so shiny. Here’s the revival’s official synopsis:

They’re back! Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Animaniacs returns with 13 new episodes on Hulu on November 20.