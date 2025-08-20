10 Animated Films Every Studio Ghibli Fan Must See

Since its founding in 1985, Studio Ghibli has delivered some of the most critically acclaimed and universally beloved animated films of the past four decades.

From the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away to fan-favorite Ponyo, Ghibli films are known for their unique, charming animation style and recurring, relatable themes, making them a comfort watch for many fans from different generations all over the world.

Studio Ghibli films often explore themes of environmentalism and nature, as well as mythology and folklore; family and community; pacifism and war; growing up and responsibility; and otherworldly magic juxtaposed against everyday life.

The Japanese studio’s movies often toggle between ancient tradition and futuristic idealism, crafting immersive, timeless worlds that defy time and expectations, such as in Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (which is technically a pre-Ghibli film distributed by Toei). Meanwhile, brave female protagonists such as the heroine of Kiki’s Delivery Service, and expressive, strong-willed children, often play empowering, central roles in their inspiring stories.

Featuring intricately detailed (and often delightfully maximalist) worlds, sweeping natural environments, and cozily inviting homes and villages, the world of Studio Ghibli is one of whimsy, wonder, and warmth, where primarily hand-drawn animation is utilized to create rich, visual storytelling and evoke strong emotions.

While Studio Ghibli’s films are totally singular, and the studio is a singular influential force much like Disney, over the past few decades filmmakers and animators inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s signature work have begun to tell their own stories on screen, drawing influence from the esteemed Japanese animation house.

Below, discover ten gorgeous animated films fans of Studio Ghibli will surely appreciate, whether for their breathtaking visual style, heartfelt themes, or wondrous stories.

Animated Movies Studio Ghibli Fans Would Love From charming, low-stakes coming-of-age tales to whimsical stories about magic and adventure, fans of Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved Studio Ghibli will love these 10 beautiful animated movies. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

