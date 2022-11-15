Disney Is Making ‘Princess Diaries 3’

The much-loved Princess Diaries series is coming back, after more than a decade of inactivity. This will be the third film in the franchise, following 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. As of the moment, the key member of the original cast — Anne Hathaway — is not confirmed to reappear in this sequel. But she is definitely interested.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anne Hathaway was asked briefly about the series and shared the following. She said: “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.” While it would be great to see the two of them together on screen again, the lack of the late Garry Marshall in the director's chair would undoubtedly be felt.

Although the films didn't really excel critically, they were a bit of a phenomenon across the U.S., especially for their intended demographic of younger girls. For those unfamiliar with the plot, the series tells the story of Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who discovers that she's secretly a long-lost princess. Of course, being royalty is harder than it seems, and it's not just dancing and waving. Both films did better than expected at the box office, and also had a major hand in kickstarting Anne Hathaway's career.

As of now, there's no indication of when the film could be expected. That being said, we do know (per Variety) that Aadrita Mukerji is penning the script. No word yet on whether Julie Andrews would be involved either, but supposedly the script is for a “threequel” that would continue the story from The Princess Diaries and Royal Engagement, rather than some kind of reboot.

