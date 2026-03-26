Well. this is interesting: A new mystery movie produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by David Robert Mitchell, the man behind the superb cult horror thriller It Follows. The End of Oak Street stars Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway in a premise that looks like it came straight out out of a classic episode of The Twilight Zone: A family discovers their home and entire street around it has been transported ... somewhere.

Somewhere with ... dinosaurs?

Take a look at the first teaser below. Intriguing!!

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Mitchell wrote the film in addition to directing. Besides It Follows, his credits also include 2010’s The Myth of the American Sleepover and 2018’s extremely underrated Under the Silver Lake.

Warner Bros. released a poster for the film as well. No actors! Dinosaur foot prints! What’s going on here??

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Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Ugh, I hate when a mysterious cosmic event rips my street from suburbia and transports my neighborhood to someplace unknown. Just the worst. The End of Oak Street is scheduled to open in theaters on August 14. How soon before someone writes a piece about this being a secret Cloverfield movie? Did someone write it before I even published this? I’m guessing yes.