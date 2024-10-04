‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Is Finally Happening

20 years since the last film in the franchise, The Princess Diaries is finally getting a new sequel.

The Princess Diaries 3 — which was first reported to be in development back in 2022 — now has a director. It’s Adele Lim, who wrote Raya and the Last Dragon, and recently directed the comedy Joy Ride. Both of the earlier Princess Diaries movies were directed by Garry Marshall, who passed away in 2016.

The films followed an ordinary American teenager who discovers she is a princess — and the heir to the throne of an obscure European country. (I hate when that happens.) Both movies starred Anne Hathaway as the princess with Julie Andrews as her grandmother.

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries Disney loading...

Both 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement were big box office hits, each grossing over $100 million. And both helped launch Hathaway as a major new star.

Back in 2022, when she was asked about the potential for a third Princess Diaries, Hathaway said “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”

Here’s what Lim told Deadline about the news.

As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.

The first two Princess Diaries movies are currently streaming on Disney+.

