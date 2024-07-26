Deadpool and Wolverine Are Now Disneyland Characters

The Happiest Place on Earth might be getting a little R-rated?

Or at least it’s getting invaded by a couple of R-rated superheroes. The two stars of Marvel’s new Deadpool & Wolverine will be hanging around Disneyland’s Avengers Campus (technically a part of Disney’s California Adventure, not Disneyland proper) — but only, according to the company, “for a limited time.”

According to Disney Parks Blog, here’s what you can expect to be seeing the Disneyland Deadpool and Wolverine doing ...

...Guests may encounter Deadpool and Wolverine at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park. From his favorite cozy reading chair, guests can join Deadpool as he reads from his big book of super special stories. These family-friendly tales delight, charm and inspire in the way only Deadpool can. And keep an eye out for Wolverine who may be dropping by “Story Time with Deadpool.” Also, for a limited time, Deadpool and Wolverine might make appearances in entertainment offerings like “Avengers Assemble!” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!” in Avengers Campus.

Not going to lie: I would absolutely love to see Wolverine doing a dance off against Groot. That’s my kind of weird.

I also like that they had to make it clear that Deadpool is telling “family-friendly tales.” Family-friendly Deadpool? There’s a first time for everything. (I am genuinely curious what things Deadpool is allowed to say at Disneyland. Can he break the fourth wall and acknowledge that he’s in a theme park?!?)

The post notes that in addition to the characters, they’re also selling Deadpool & Wolverine merch (duh) and at the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant they’re also serving a chimichanga “complete with claw marks from Wolverine.”

Deadpool and Wolverine are hanging around Avengers Campus starting today. At least on Disney’s blog, they didn’t say how long you can expect to find them there.

