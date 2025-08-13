It’s officially the end of an era as The Boys recently wrapped filming its final season, and now the star behind the show’s ultra villainous “superhero” Homelander has a message to share about the “beautiful, warped” series.

Antony Starr, the New Zealand actor responsible for Homelander’s inimitably menacing nega-Superman presence, shared a post-production update on his Instagram account Wednesday (August 13) now that he’s had time to “process the end of this show.”

Alongside a carousel of images from set, Starr calls his time playing the deranged supe the “highlight” of his career, admitting the role allowed him to stretch his boundaries as an actor.

“I love this show. And I love this character,” Starr writes, lovingly calling Homelander both a “twisted gem” and a “monster.”

Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career. When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh, and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane. And at the end of the shoot, all there really is to say is thank you. The incredible Canadian crew. The amazing production team. The insanely talented cast. The people at Amazon and Sony that took a chance on this insane thing (and made the great choice in casting me), and all the other people that contributed in some way, big or small, to this beautiful, complex, warped, delicious show. I love this show. And I love this character. Truly. I will dearly miss heading to work, knowing what we were aiming for but never knowing where we would find ourselves by the end of the day… only that we would have fun and it would be creatively rewarding in the extreme. This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience. And of course huge gratitude to my co-parent with this twisted gem of a character, [Eric Kripke]. We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. ‘Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother. And finally, [a] massive thank you to the fans. You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you…. and deepest respect for your taste.

The fifth and final season of Amazon Prime Video’s smash superhero satire The Boys is expected to air sometime in 2026.

As revealed by showrunner Eric Kripke in November 2024, the season’s premiere episode is titled “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite.” The title is a reference to a teaser line from an issue of the comics, as well as to one X-rated supe in particular named Love Sausage. (I’ll refrain from describing his, uh, abilities. Use your imagination.)

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s dark, adult comic series of the same name, The Boys follows a vigilante group of both superpowered and non-powered individuals who join forces to take down a nefarious organization, as well as the corrupt “supes” who purport to help humanity.

The show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Chase Crawford, Laz Alonso, Starr and more. The Boys Season 5 officially wrapped in July. The series first hit streaming in 2019.

