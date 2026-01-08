As we collectively say hello to a brand new year, it’s also time to say goodbye to a number of TV shows gearing up to air their final-ever episodes and seasons in this year. From long-running reality shows to beloved romantic epics, violent superhero stories, and beyond, some very big TV and streaming series are ending in 2026.

TV Shows Airing Final Seasons in 2026

One of the biggest streaming shows set to come to an end this year is Amazon’s hit satirical, dark superhero series, The Boys. Starring Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, and more, the critically acclaimed, Primetime Emmy-winning show based on the comic of the same name will wrap up its gory, action-packed story later in the spring.

Showtime’s spooky, cult survival thriller Yellowjackets is also expected to air its final season later this year. Though the series was initially conceived with five slow-burn seasons in mind, last year it was unexpectedly announced that Yellowjackets will conclude its mysterious story about a girls’ soccer team stranded in the wilderness with one final, fourth season.

Meanwhile, the final unaired episodes of Ridiculousness will roll out over on MTV after the long-running comedy clip show was canceled last year, while Netflix will soon premiere the last season of their beloved, feel-good Queer Eye reboot.

But these are just a handful of the streaming and TV shows ending in 2026. Read on to discover more about these shows’ final seasons, as well as other series wrapping up this year.

