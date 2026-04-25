Wondering why Gen V was canceled? So are countless other fans of The Boys spinoff. Here’s what we know about why Gen V won’t be returning for a third season.

On Friday (April 24), it was reported that Gen V has officially been canceled at Amazon Prime Video.

“While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again,” series executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg said in a statement.

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The second (and, now, final) season of Gen V was released in September 2025. Taking place in the same universe as The Boys, the young adult spinoff series followed a group of young Supes as they trained at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting for the chance to one day work for Vought and join The Seven, led by Homelander.

The show first premiered in 2023 and starred Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips,Derek Luh, Asa Germann, London Thor, Hamish Linklater, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Read on to discover why Gen V was likely canceled after Season 2.

Gen V’s Cancellation Explained

As of publishing, neither the showrunners nor Prime Video have offered a clear explanation as to why Gen V was canceled in late April 2026.

The cancellation is likely linked to The Boys concluding this fifth and final season. Kripke and Goldberg say characters from Gen V are expected to appear in the final season of the main series as it continues to roll out in 2026, so Gen V won’t be the last time you see at least some of the characters on screen

It appears Prime Video is switching its focus from Gen V over to prequel series Vought Rising, due out in 2027, as well as spinoff series The Boys: Mexico, currently in development, in the wake of The Boys’ series finale this year. Vought Rising will explore the story of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) in the 1950s, according to Variety.

Though unconfirmed, it’s also possible Gen V, like so many other shows before it, was canceled due to a decline in viewership and decreased audience engagement over time.

While Season 2 of the show kicked off strong in September 2025, viewership declined rapidly over the course of the season, with the finale failing to reach the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart. Reactions to the Season 2 finale were also somewhat mixed, despite the overall series enjoying an impressive 94 percent critical score and 74 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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