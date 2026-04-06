Plenty of new series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online this week.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch the premiere of the final season of The Boys. Plus, check out a new animated Star Wars series about Darth Maul as well as a compelling new docuseries about a false prophet preying upon a vulnerable FLDS community in Utah.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Following the Clone Wars, Darth Maul flees to a faraway planet to rebuild his criminal syndicate in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Where to watch Star Wars: Maul – The Shadow Lord: The animated series premieres its first two episodes on April 6 at 9PM E.T. on Disney+, with subsequent episodes releasing on Mondays.

The Boys (Season 5 Premiere)

The Boys gear up for their final battle against Homelander and attempt to expose the dark truth about The Seven and Vought International in the final season of the cult superhero series.

Where to watch The Boys: The final season premieres exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes on April 8, and subsequent episodes releasing on Thursdays.

The Testaments

Set years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, this spinoff focuses on a new generation of young women navigating Gildead’s restrictive regime.

Where to watch The Testaments: The spinoff series premieres its first three episodes on Hulu on April 8, following by weekly releases.

Trust Me: The False Prophet

A cult expert embeds herself in an FLDS community being preyed upon by a false prophet in this incisive new docuseries.

Where to watch Trust Me: The False Prophet: The four-part docuseries premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 8.

The Miniature Wife

A married couple reevaluate the power imbalances in their relationship when a husband, a scientist, accidentally shrinks his wife down to tiny size in The Miniature Wife.

Where to watch The Miniature Wife: The comedy series premieres exclusively on Peacock on April 9, with all episodes immediately available to watch.

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