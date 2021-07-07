Netflix Reveals First-Look Images Of ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequel

Netflix has revealed a set of first-look images of its Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves. The film is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, with a screenplay from Shay Hatten and story by Zack Snyder and Hatten. Snyder, who directed the recent Army of the Dead, will produce the upcoming movie alongside Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, and Schweighöfer.

The first image below features Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) standing alongside his new team of thieves played by Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. In this heist film, the crew will travel across Europe in an attempt to break open a series of “impossible” safes.

Netflix

What you’ll notice about the rest of these stills is that one key element is missing: Zombies. It really does seem as if Army of Thieves is moving away from its undead roots, which expands Snyder’s new universe beyond the zombie apocalypse genre. Snyder is also working on a different animated prequel series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, that will explain how the zombie outbreak first transpired in Las Vegas. But as far as Army of Thieves is concerned, there will be no flesh-eaters in sight.

Check out the new images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Army of Thieves, per Netflix's statement:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Army of Thieves is set to premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2021.

