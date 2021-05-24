Zack Snyder Has An ‘Insane’ Idea for ‘Army of the Dead 2’

The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Army of the Dead.

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. That’s not terribly shocking; it’s the streaming service’s biggest action and horror film in quite some time, and they supported it with a big marketing and publicity campaign. If you opened Netflix at any point in the last few days, you almost certainly saw it right at the top of the app.

So while the film is a “hit” on Netflix, these things are relative. That still hasn’t stopped the creative team of already talking up the possibilities of turning Army of the Dead into a full-fledged franchise. In an interview with Polygon, Zack Snyder said he’s already plotted out the potential sequel with co-writer Shay Hatten. “I know exactly what happens next,” he told the site, “and it’s insane.” (If you did see the film, it’s not hard to imagine the starting point; the arrival of Omari Hardwick’s character — who survived the Vegas heist but was bitten by a zombie — in Mexico City.)

If that’s not enough, Snyder’s company is already working on two totally different prequels to Army of the Dead. One is a movie titled Army of Thieves starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays Dieter the safecracker in Army of the Dead. The entire movie has already been shot; producer Deborah Snyder told Indiewire, and it is “not like a zombie movie. … It’s more like The Italian Job, but it takes place in a world where these zombies exist in America and it’s causing instability in the banking institutions. They’re moving money around, so it’s the perfect opportunity for a heist.”

Snyder is also working on a prequel anime series called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas that tracks how the initial zombie outbreak in Las Vegas transpired. In the same interview, Deborah Snyder claimed the series shows where the pathogen came from and it shows much of the team from Army of the Dead — voiced by stars like Dave Bautista and Tig Notaro — as they work “on these rescue missions” in the infected Vegas. She also noted that “you could come to it as an anime fan and not having seen Army of the Dead” and it will still make sense. In other words, like Las Vegas, Netflix is not going to be rid of zombies for a very long time.