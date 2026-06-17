Here is news that, as the kids say, is totally shagadelic.

Talking to Trevor Noah on his World Cup Watch Party, Mike Myers gave a very succinct and confident answer to a question about whether the world will ever see a fourth Austin Powers movie.

“Yes.”

You can watch the clip below:

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Comedies of the Last 10 Years

Myers, created, wrote, and starred in the first Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery back in 1997. The spy spoof mocked James Bond and other swinging ’60s spy movies; Myers played both a bumbling secret agent who gets frozen in the 1960s and unthawed in the ’90s and his arch-nemesis Doctor Evil. The film did okay in theaters but it was a big hit on home video, and then the sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, became a massive blockbuster in 1999.

At that point, Austin Powers transformed into a meme before the internet fully existed; everyone quoted him and the rest of the cast of Myers’ strange characters, like Dr. Evil’s henchman Fat Bastard.

One more film, Austin Powers in Goldmember, followed in 2002. It was also a box-office hit, but it was less warmly received than the prior two. Myers then went on to write and star in a comedy called The Love Guru a few years later, which was an enormous critical and commercial flop. Myers hasn’t really made another big movie comedy in that style in the subsequent 18 years since.

Myers’ tease of an Austin Powers revival comes on the heels of the franchise’s sort of return ... in a new Verizon ad. The clip features Myers as Austin Powers’ arch-foe Doctor Evil, joined by his hold crew of sidekicks, including Rob Lowe as Number 2, Seth Green as Scott Evil, and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina.

Get our free mobile app